EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Race El Paso is are preparing for the 12th anniversary of their Eagle in the Sun triathlon. It will take place on Sunday, August 28th at Ascarate Park.



Race El Paso says the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon is a staple event and the race that started it all for Race El Paso in 2010. Annually, they say, the co-ed event sees an average of 350-400 athletes compete, with up to 1,200+ people in attendance. The organization says between 20-30% traveling from other cities and states to include New Mexico, Arizona and more.

Race El Paso says they offer exciting challenges for both new and experienced athletes. The race starts with a 400-meter pool swim in an indoor 50-meter pool followed by a 12- mile bike and 5k (3.1 mile) run. There’s also other options including individual triathlon, bike-run, aquabike (swim bike), 5k run/walk, and two-person and three-person relays.

“We are proud to celebrate 12 years of triathlon racing in El Paso with Eagle in the Sun Triathlon. Thousands of El Pasoans have been introduced to the sport through this staple event, and we are looking forward to introducing more at this year’s race and for years to come,” said Gabriela Gallegos, founder of Race El Paso.

Registration is still open. Just go to their website at raceelpaso.com/eagle-in-the-sun.