Dimel earns spot on Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Graduate transfer Winston Dimel earned a spot on the 2018-19 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

The transfer is one of 12 student-athletes from Conference USA to receive recognition. Dimel is also only one of two fullbacks to be named to the watch list.

Dimel previously played three seasons at Kansas State and started in all 39 games at the fullback position. He garnered 2017 All-Big 12 second team honors and 2016 and 2015 All-Big 12 first team recognition.

The Miners kickoff the 2018 campaign at home on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MT. UTEP football season tickets, starting at $66, are available by calling (915) 747-6150.