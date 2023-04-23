FC Juárez played its way to a 1-1 draw against Toluca, one of the top teams in the Liga BBVA MX, at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday.

Both teams were scoreless until Toluca got on the scoreboard in the last moments of stoppage time in the first half.

In the 45th minute of the match, a risky slide tackle inside the box by FC Juarez defender Adrian Mora backfired as it led to Sebastian Saucedo getting clipped and awarded Toluca a penalty kick.

Toluca sent up its own goalkeeper to take the penalty. Tiago Volpi buried the ball into the back of the net beating out FC Juarez goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera who dove to his left.

Toluca went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Toluca had a great opportunity to tack on its second goal of the match. In the 51st minute, Edgar Lopez crossed in a ball and Carlos Gonzalez got a foot on it right in front of net, but Talavera also got a piece of it. The 40-year-old goalkeeper’s quick reflexes led to him smacking it up in the air and out of bounds for a corner kick, preventing a second Toluca goal.

Wowzers. What a save from @fcjuarezoficial goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. It was a clutch save as FC Juarez ended up playing to a 1-1 draw at Toluca earlier today. pic.twitter.com/s342o1vLYA — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 23, 2023

In the 69th minute of the match, Alan Soñora found Diego Chavez on a run to the goal. Chavez controlled the ball well and shot it right past Volpi to tie the match at 1-1.

The match would end in a 1-1 draw.

FC Juárez did not get the win it’s been looking for since Feb. 11, but the club did earn a point on the road. This was the club’s third draw in the last six contests.

Up next, FC Juárez will conclude its 2023 Clausura run with a match against Club America, the second place team in the Liga MX table. FC Juárez and Club America will face off on Friday, Apr. 28 at Benito Juárez University Olympic Stadium.