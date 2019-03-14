Del Valle’s Tovar signs to play soccer at Southern University

Del Valle soccer star Love Tovar signed her letter of intent to play in college at Southern University on Wednesday.

Tovar had over 30 offers from colleges to choose from, eventually choosing to take the Division 1 route. Tovar missed her junior season because of a torn ACL and is playing her way back this year.

Southern awarded Tovar a full-ride scholarship to play soccer at the Louisiana university.

She wasn’t the only El Paso athlete to sign to play in college on Wednesday. Austin’s Kameron Walker signed with Eastern New Mexico to play football.