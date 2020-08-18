KTSM to air Dallas Cowboys’ Blue & White scrimmage Aug. 30

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – No preseason, no problem.

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field at ‘The Star’ in Frisco, Texas, for their only live scrimmage of training camp on Sunday, Aug 30. KTSM will exclusively broadcast the ‘Blue & White Scrimmage’ with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 8-8 season, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in ten years. Mike McCarthy takes over for Jason Garrett as head coach and brings a championship pedigree with him, having won 125 games and Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers. Ironically enough, McCarthy’s Super Bowl title with the Packers came at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas made a splash in the 2020 NFL Draft selecting speedy Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with their first round pick (No. 17 overall). The Cowboys did not strike a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, but they did ink wide receiver Amari Cooper to a new five-year deal worth $100,000,000. Ezekiel Elliott, who tested positive for COVID-19 in June, will remain the centerpiece of the offense. Elliott has rushed over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in three of his first four seasons in the league.

As it is every year, the key to a deep Cowboys playoff run begins and ends with the defense. The offense will put up points, but if the defense can find a way to hold opponents to under 24 points per game and remain healthy, Dallas will win a lot of football games in what is sure to be an interesting 2020 season with strict COVID-19 testing policies and procedures in place.

Be sure to tune in to KTSM — your home for the best Dallas Cowboys coverage in the Borderland — every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday throughout the season with exclusive reports from Mickey Spagnola and Babe Laufenberg.