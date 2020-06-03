Cowboys’ Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Saints won 12-10. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a statement released on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is pledging $1 million to, “improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy.”

The lengthy statement comes just nine days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while he was in police custody. Floyd’s death has led to protests across the country demanding action against police brutality and systematic racism against the black community.