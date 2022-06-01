DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber died.

Barber, 38, spent six seasons with the Cowboys, who drafted him in 2005, according to an article on the team’s official website.

Police in Frisco, Texas, found Barber dead in his home, according to the article. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down,” the team said in a statement. “He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates.”