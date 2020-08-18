Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday.

The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot.

McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.

The 32-year-old McCoy signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.

“Unfortunately that’s why you have to have a deep roster,” Jones said. “You never know when things like this are going to happen and it’s certainly disappointing. We’re first and foremost disappointed for Gerald, but also it’s disappointing for us.”

Fellow defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford’s second season in 2013 ended in a similar way when he tore an Achilles tendon during individual work early in training camp.

“Having a guy like that that you just get to know, just get to make part of the family, it’s always sad to see,” Crawford said. “It’s never fun to have it happen like that because you weren’t even competing at that time.”

Trysten Hill, the team’s top draft choice as a second-rounder in 2019, will likely get the first shot to replace McCoy. Jones also mentioned Neville Gallimore, a third-round pick this year.

Hill couldn’t really break the rotation for the defensive line during a rough rookie season.

“Trysten was young, a young player last year and had some vets in front of him,” Jones said. “It’s time for him to step up. Our current coaching staff feel really good about him.”

McCoy spent his first nine seasons with Tampa Bay. The 2013 All-Pro has made six Pro Bowls and has 59 1/2 sacks in 10 seasons. McCoy was in Carolina last year.