Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women's basketball team battled, but lost their first conference game of the season on Friday afternoon against the defending Conference USA champion Rice Owls, 74-68 at the Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.

UTEP (5-3, 2-1) came into the week ranked No. 215 in the latest NET rankings. That number is sure to improve after taking Rice (7-1, 3-0), ranked No. 25, down to the wire.