Coronado captures first win of 2018 over El Dorado, 30-13 Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Following an overtime loss to Andress to begin the 2018 season, the Coronado Thunderbirds (1-1) captured their first win of the season on Thursday night with a 30-13 win over the El Dorado Aztecs (0-2).

Ethan Arroyo threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Seabrook in the second quarter to give Coronado a 14-7 lead. The Thunderbirds would not look back from there.

Coronado senior running back Garrett Slaughter finished the game with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Garret Slaughter reviving the @thunderbirds_fb running back position. What a beast! Fast and physical. Reminds me of the Coronado RB’s from the 90’s. Nally, Lopez, and Singleton. #9OT #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Rm4ZFEzAYB — Ed Stansbury (@estansbury) September 7, 2018

Coronado will host Carlsbad (NM) next week.