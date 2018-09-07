Sports

Coronado captures first win of 2018 over El Dorado, 30-13

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Following an overtime loss to Andress to begin the 2018 season, the Coronado Thunderbirds (1-1) captured their first win of the season on Thursday night with a 30-13 win over the El Dorado Aztecs (0-2).

Ethan Arroyo threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Seabrook in the second quarter to give Coronado a 14-7 lead. The Thunderbirds would not look back from there.

Coronado senior running back Garrett Slaughter finished the game with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Coronado will host Carlsbad (NM) next week.

