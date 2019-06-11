Contreras to be named Del Valle head football coach

A new era of Del Valle High School football is set to commence. Sources telling KTSM 9 Sports that Rudy Contreras will be the Conquistadores next head football coach and athletic coordinator.

KTSM 9 Sports was the first to report the move that is still pending board approval from the Ysleta Independent School District.

Contreras replaces longtime head coach Jesse Perales, who left the program last month to take the same job at Garland Naaman Forest. Perales won 125 games at Del Valle from 2004-2018.

Contreras, a graduate of Del Valle in 2001, has spent the last nine seasons as an assistant coach under Perales. Last season, he served at the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.