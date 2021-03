EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–Conference USA announced the brackets for the The 2021 Air Force Reserve men’s and women’s basketball championships.

On the men’s side, West 5-seed UTEP will face East 4-seed Florida Atlantic on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Miners are coming off a close defeat at Kansas on Thursday.

The 2021 Air Force Reserve #CUSAMBB 🏀 Championship Bracket!#HoopsAtTheStar tips off Tuesday at 7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/1AmK7q22hK — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 7, 2021

To the women, the Miners are the 2-seed out of the West and therefore have a double bye into the quarterfinals on Thursday. They’ll play wither FAU, UTSA or UAB.