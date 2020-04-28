WAC announces adjustments to basketball tournament eligibility

DENVER, CO (KTSM) – The Western Athletic Conference Board of Directors voted to shorten the eligibility period for participating, transitioning institutions in the WAC Basketball Tournament to two years. The vote was announced by the league office on Monday.

WAC Board Announces Adjustments to Basketball Tournament Eligibility https://t.co/cH4qTtbAoo — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) April 27, 2020

California Baptist will now be eligible for the 2021 tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dixie State and Tarleton State, who will join the WAC for the 2020-2021 season, will be eligible for the 2023 tournament.

The previous eligibility was based on the NCAA transition period, which remains at four years and is unaffected by this vote. The WAC joins the Atlantic Sun Conference in being the only NCAA Division I conference to allow transitioning members to participate in its basketball tournaments.