Wolf leading UTEP receiving pack

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Throughout fall camp, the UTEP coaching staff has seen a lot of big plays from No. 11 on the field. Tre’Shon Wolf, who attended El Paso High his freshman and sophomore year, wears No. 11 for the Miners.

Wolf has gone from a walk-on to UTEP’s No. 1 target at wide receiver in a matter of a month.

“Tre Wolf has set himself a part from last spring and then again this summer,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel. “He has set himself a part by performing at an elite level.”

Wolf in no way shape or form took the easy route to get to this point, but he wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I’m more than excited. Words cannot express my happiness and gratitude towards Coach Dimel for giving me the opportunity,” said Wolf. “The excitement has built up with all of the struggles I went through to get to this point.”

UTEP will open the season at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday against Houston Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+.