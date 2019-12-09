Williams tabbed Conference USA Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP junior forward Bryson Williams took his game to another level in two games last week against New Mexico State (27 points) and Arkansas Pine Bluff (18 points). Williams has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

In total, Williams averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one block and 1.5 steals per game last week, leading UTEP to a 1-1 mark with a narrow 59-56 loss at New Mexico State (Dec. 3) and a 57-50 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff (Dec. 7).

The Fresno, California product made 15-of-24 shots (62.5 percent), 4-of-6 three pointers (66.7 percent) and 12-of-13 free throws (.923) in the two games. Williams scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half at New Mexico State. He became the first UTEP player to score 27 points or more in consecutive games since Randy Culpepper in 2011 (Williams scored 33 points versus East Central on Nov. 27). Against the Aggies, Williams was 9-for-13 from the field, 4-for-6 from three-point territory (career-highs from outside the arc) and 5-for-6 from the free throw line while securing nine rebounds. He followed that up with 19 points, including a big three-point play with 2:13 to go, against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Williams made 6-of-11 shots and was 7-for-7 at the line with seven rebounds and three steals versus UAPB.

Williams and the Miners will take on North Carolina A&T on Dec. 16 (7 p.m.) in the first round of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.