Williams named C-USA Co-Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP redshirt junior Bryson Williams averaged 27.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in two games last week, en route to being named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Williams shared the weekly award with Western Kentucky’s Taveion Hollingsworth.

Williams scored a career-high 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting during UTEP’s historic 24-point comeback win in overtime against UTSA on January 15. The Fresno product also added 10 boards for his fourth career double-double in a UTEP uniform and seventh overall in his collegiate career. Williams scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half and in the extra period.

Williams followed up that performance with a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds in a loss to UTSA in San Antonio on January 18.

UTEP will continue its three-game road swing with contests at Rice (Jan. 23) and North Texas (Jan. 25). The Miners will be looking to snap a 19-game road losing streak that dates back to March 3, 2018.

The Miners and Owls will tip-off at 6 p.m. MT, while the Mean Green contest will start at 4 p.m. MT. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.