Bryson Williams participates in the NBA basketball draft combine at the Wintrust Arena Friday, May 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of former UTEP Miners men’s basketball players found new homes late Thursday night and on Friday afternoon.

Bryson Williams, who last played for the Miners in 2020-21 and spent the 2021-22 campaign at Texas Tech, signed with the Miami Heat’s summer league team, after going undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

There it is: former UTEP star Bryson Williams to Miami for Summer League. https://t.co/Qrbt6SJdgt — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 24, 2022

Williams played well at both the G-League Showcase and NBA Draft Combine earlier this year and there was some speculation that it might have earned him a spot in the second round of the draft. Instead, he’ll fight for a roster spot during Summer League next month in Las Vegas.

A native of Fresno, Calif., Williams attended three schools over a six-year college career, beginning at Fresno State, then UTEP, before helping Texas Tech to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

As of Friday afternoon, fellow former Miner Jamal Bieniemy was still waiting to get a phone call from an NBA team about a potential Summer League spot, as was former New Mexico State star, Teddy Allen.

Elsewhere, former Miner Keonte Kennedy committed to Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Friday afternoon, after decommitting from Vanderbilt last week. Kennedy had initially pledged his allegiance to the Commodores back in May.

Kennedy missed most of Conference USA play with a foot injury in 2021-22, but was still the Miners’ third-leading scorer in his second season on the court after transferring from Xavier. He’ll now go to the American Athletic Conference and look to help the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament.