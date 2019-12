EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP wide receiver Tre’shon Wolf is transferring out of the program, he announced on social media on Monday.

The sophomore was the Miners’ second-leading receiver in 2019, catching 34 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns.

The former El Paso High star was a walk-on to the Miners team, but became one of its top threats as a sophomore.

UTEP is coming off a 1-11 season in 2019 and will look to rebuild without Wolf in the fold.