EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -UTEP’s 21-13 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday night put the final nail in the coffin for the Miners’ 2023 bowl hopes and it may have done more than that, too.

With the defeat, UTEP fell to 3-7, 2-4 in Conference USA, officially knocking them out of bowl contention and assuring the Miners of a second consecutive losing season.

In year six under head coach Dana Dimel, the Miners entered the season with extremely high expectations, thanks to the talented roster full of experience that UTEP brought back. Instead, UTEP has fallen flat and the future for Dimel and the Miners is now murky.

KTSM asked Dimel at his postgame press conference if he had yet had any conversations with UTEP athletic director Jim Senter regarding his future with the program, but Dimel said no, before describing the myriad of issues that he believes have led to a tough 2023 season at UTEP.

“No (Dimel and Senter haven’t had any talks). I mean, obviously we’ve had a super hard schedule, let’s be realistic,” Dimel said. “We’ve had a super hard schedule, if we go over the records of who we’ve played in the early games this year and what their records were. Then, when you’re playing a quarterback who was fourth string at the beginning of the year and still put out an effort like this tonight, I think that speaks for itself.”

With the loss to WKU, UTEP is assured of a fifth losing season in six years under Dimel. With one season left on his current contract at UTEP – he was given a two-year extension after leading the Miners to the New Mexico Bowl in 2021 – there are some serious questions about whether or not UTEP will choose to bring him back.

First of all, Dimel deserves some credit for pulling UTEP out of the mud. The program had been driven into the ground before he arrived. The Miners went 0-12 in 2017, the season before he arrived and UTEP’s recruiting under the previous regime left them with few ways to rebuild the roster quickly.

It took two full seasons for the Miners to get back on some solid footing, so it’s tougher to knock him for his 2-22 record his first two seasons at UTEP while he recruited players that could help the Miners compete. Senter has even said in the past that he didn’t evaluate UTEP’s performance until the 2020 COVID-19 season, when UTEP showed some clear improvements while going 3-5.

It all came together in 2021 for the Miners, as UTEP started 6-1, eventually finishing 7-6 with a narrow loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. But after going to a bowl that year, the last two season have been full of expectations for the Miners and UTEP hasn’t delivered.

A 5-7 record in 2022 kept UTEP out of a bowl and after the loss to Western Kentucky 5-7 is the best they can do in 2023. With the talent they’ve assembled, anything short of a bowl game this year was always going to be a disappointment, something Miners coaches and players alike have said this season.

Dimel is right; there have been a bevy of injuries all over the roster this season, at key positions that have prevented them from being at their best for important stretches. However, the “super hard” 2023 schedule Dimel alluded to after the WKU loss is actually ranked 112th out of 133 FBS teams, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index.

In Dimel’s six-year tenure, UTEP is 20-47 overall (18-25 excluding the 2018 and 2019 seasons) and 10-32 in Conference USA play, with just the one bowl appearance. He’s owed $850,000 in the final year of his contract in 2024, if he’s retained. His buyout after the 2023 season is $667,292, if Senter and the Miners choose to part ways with Dimel.

Senter has not given any indication either way yet and it appears that Dimel will finish out the 2023 season – the Miners will practice as they normally do during their bye this week. But after the season finale at home vs. Liberty on Nov. 25, it’s anyone’s guess what UTEP will choose to do and it would be tough to blame UTEP if they decide to go in a different direction.

There’s not a nicer guy in college football than Dana Dimel; the possibility of UTEP moving on from him is tough for his assistant coaches, too. But winning is paramount in college sports and no one knows that better than the Miners coaching staff.

The next month will be very interesting to watch and see what UTEP chooses to do with the direction of its football program.