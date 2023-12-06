EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will introduce Scotty Walden as the 27th head football coach in program history in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Walden has been the head coach at Austin Peay for the last four seasons, going 26-14 in that time with back-to-back winning seasons and a trip to the FCS Playoffs in 2023. At 34 years old, he’s one of the younger head coaches in college football.

UTEP prioritized a young, offensive-minded coach during its search and Walden appears to fit the bill. The Govs averaged over 426 yards and 34 points per game in 2023 and also had a 3,000-yard passer in quarterback Mike DiLiello, a 1,000-yard rusher in Jevon Jackson and a pair of wide receivers that went over 700 yards.

Walden played a year of college football at Sul Ross and also coached there for a season as offensive coordinator. He also served as Southern Miss’s interim head coach in 2020, after he was the co-offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

A native of Cleburne, Texas, Walden also made a stop at East Texas Baptist, first as the offensive coordinator from 2013-2015 and then as the head coach in 2016, before moving to Southern Miss as the wide receivers coach in 2017-2018.