EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP is set to usher in a new era of Miners basketball on Tuesday. Director of athletics, Jim Senter, announcing on Tuesday night they have hired Joe Golding to be their 20th head coach in program history.

The Golding Family making their way to the 9️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ 😆#StruckGolding pic.twitter.com/1AWsI77SKN — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEP_MBB) April 14, 2021

Golding is en route to El Paso and will be formally introduced at a press conference on the floor of the Don Haskins Center on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. MT. KTSM will stream the press conference LIVE on this link once it begins.