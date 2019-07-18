Wadley named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior Quardraiz Wadley was recognized as a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday. The Doak Walker Award, presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum, is annually presented to the nation’s top running back.

UTEP senior running back Quardraiz Wadley (@quardraiz321) named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. The Doak Walker Award is annually presented to the nation’s top running back. #CUSAfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 17, 2019

The 6-0, 205-pound Wadley posted collegiate bests with 627 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns last season. The native of Kennedale, Texas appeared in all 12 contests a year ago, making 10 starts, and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Wadley has played in 26 games for the Miners, rushing 228 times for 1,072 yards (4.7 ypc) and eight touchdowns. He rushed for a career-high 156 yards at Army during the 2017 season.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on November 20. The committee will cast a second vote beginning December 2 to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2019 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.

The award, which will name its 30th recipient in 2019, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.