Wadley named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior running back Quardraiz Wadley has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, athletic department announced on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back. Wadley is one of five Conference USA running backs named to the watch list along with Spencer Brown (UAB), Justin Henderson (LA Tech), Brenden Knox (Marshall), and Gaej Walker (WKU).

Wadley returns for the Miners in 2020 after being forced to sit out last season due to an injury suffered prior to fall camp.

In 2018, Wadley saw action in all 12 games and made 10 starts as a junior. The Kennedale, Texas, native led UTEP in rushing that year with 627 yards on 123 carries and seven rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in two receiving touchdowns.

Overall, Wadley has played in 26 games in his Miner career with 1,072 rushing yards on 228 carries. He has eight rushing touchdowns and averages 4.7 yards per carry (41.2 yards per game).

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show.