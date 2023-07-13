EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP and New Mexico State will both open fall camp in preparation for the 2023 season in two weeks, kicking off what will be their first season in the same conference in over 60 years.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas has released its projected win totals for every team in college football, including all nine teams in the new-look Conference USA.

Going into the new year, Caesars set UTEP’s win total over/under at 5.5 Games, the same as last season when the Miners went 5-7 in an up-and-down year.

The Aggies, meanwhile, have a win total over/under of six wins, according to Caesars. Thats an increase from 2022 for NMSU; it was set around three wins a year ago when they exceeded expectations and went 7-6, en route to winning the Quick Lane Bowl over Bowling Green.

WKU is Vegas' favorite to win CUSA, Aggies with a projected win total of 6. pic.twitter.com/A4PR6qO3hU — bleedCrimson.net (@AgsBleedCrimson) July 13, 2023

As for the rest of Conference USA, here’s how the Vegas oddsmakers see it shaking out:

Western Kentucky: 8.5 wins; Liberty: 8.5 wins; Middle Tennessee: 6.5 wins; Louisiana Tech: 6 wins; NMSU: 6 wins; UTEP: 5.5 wins; Jacksonville State: 5.5 wins; Sam Houston: 4 wins; FIU: 3.5 wins.

The 2023 season begins for both UTEP and New Mexico State in Week 0, on Aug. 26. The Miners travel to face CUSA newcomer Jacksonville State and NMSU will host UMass at Aggie Memorial Stadium.