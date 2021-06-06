UTEP’s Yloenen ready to throw for gold at NCAA Championships

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Seven UTEP athletes will compete in five different events at this week’s NCAA Championships at the immaculately remodeled Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

It’s an opportunity that is two years in the making, after COVID-19 canceled the collegiate spring season in 2020.

One of the Miners who will look to put on a show in Eugene is sophomore javelin thrower Roosa Yloenen. The native of Finland hadn’t competed in over two years entering this season because of injuries, but she finished in fifth place at the NCAA West Regional last weekend in College Station, Texas.

She’s still getting her feet underneath her after such a long layoff from competition, but she says her best is still in front of her.

“I’ve been hitting new PR’s and getting personal records all season. There’s a lot of fuel in the tank and I’m excited,” Yloenen said. “There’s going to be a lot of great athletes there to help me hit the new marks and personal bests and all that.”

Yloenen will compete on Thursday at Hayward Field; she and her teammates left Sunday morning for the Pacific Northwest.

The NCAA Championships run June 9-12 in Eugene.