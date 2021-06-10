UTEP’s Yloenen concludes successful season at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – UTEP’s Roosa Yloenen advanced to her first collegiate national competition, but the sophomore fell short in the women’s javelin final on the second day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in front of 5,080 spectators at historic Hayward Field.

Yloenen registered a 50.28m (164-11) mark on her third attempt after tallying only just over 48 meters on her second throw and fouling on her first toss. Georgia’s Marie-Therese Obst won the event with a 59.69m (195-10) throw.

“Roosa was the lone Miner competing for us today. It definitely wasn’t her best day today. She couldn’t get her approach working well today,” UTEP Head Coach Mika Laaksonen said. “But she gained valuable experience which will be invaluable in staying motivated during the next practice season.”

Yloenen, after not competing for almost two years due to the 2020 outdoor season being canceled, recorded her personal best, while also winning a trio of events in 2021. The product of Hankasalmi, Finland, hurled a personal-best 53.89m (176-10) mark at the Desert Heat Classic on May 1 for a first-place finish, while also coming up with victories at the UTSA Invitational to open the campaign, and at the Don Kirby Tailwind Open.

Aleks Hristov will take the field to compete in the men’s discus final at 5:35 p.m. MT/4:35 PT on Friday, and be streamed on ESPN3.

Also, on Friday, Sean Bailey will take the track to run in the 400m finals, shooting off at 7:02 p.m. MT/6:02 PT, and can be seen on ESPN2. Bailey is the first finalist to represent UTEP in the 400m event since 1983 when Bert Cameron took gold.