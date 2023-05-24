SACRAMENTO, Calif. – UTEP’s Jordani Woodley finished in the top 24 in the men’s 110-meter hurdles to advance to the next round at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field West Prelims in Sacramento, Calif., hosted by the Sacramento State in Hornets Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Woodley clocked in a 13.93 in 110m hurdles to move on to the quarterfinals. The sophomore finished fourth in heat 1, while placing 20th overall. Woodley redeemed himself after last season’s false start in Fayetteville, Ark.

Woodley will race the men’s 110m hurdles quarterfinals on Friday evening at 7:15 p.m. MT/6:15 PT (watch here). Twelve advance – top three competitors in each heat plus next three fastest times will move on to nationals in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10.

Karon Dean finished 44th (10.55) in the men’s 100-meter dash.

The women will get started on Thursday with Morais and Yloenen in the javelin first round at 2:30 p.m. MT/1:30 PT. Simpson will compete in the 100-meter hurdles first round at 7 p.m. MT/6 PT, while Burgher and McFarlane will run the 100-meter dash first round at 8 p.m. MT/7 PT. Meaders (400-meter first round – 8:25 p.m. MT), Benhadja (400-meter hurdles first round –9:20 p.m. MT) and Burgher (200-meter dash first round – 9:45 p.m. MT) will follow in their respective events to conclude day two. On Friday, Belik will leap in the high jump first round at 3:30 p.m. MT/2:30 PT, while Kibiego will see action in the 3000-meter steeplechase quarterfinal at 6:40 p.m. MT/5:40 PT.