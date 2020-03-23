UTEP’s Williams earns All-District First Team honors by NABC

KANSAS CITY, MO (KTSM) – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has selected UTEP’s Bryson Williams to the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District team, as selected and voted on by member coaches on Monday.

📢: Congratulations to these 5️⃣ #CUSAMBB athletes on being named to the 2019-20 @NABC1927 Division I All-District 11 First Team! @MeanGreenMBB's Coach McCasland was also named District 11 Coach of the Year!#TheCUSAWay pic.twitter.com/LR5ziykPA5 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 23, 2020

Williams earned a spot on the District 11 first team squad after averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game. In his first season with the Miners, Williams started in all 32 games, finished third in Conference USA in scoring, and fifth in rebounding (7.2). Williams ranked 11th in field goal percentage (49.9), 13th in free-throw percentage (81.1), and ninth in blocked shots per game (0.9).

The Fresno, California, product registered three games of 30-plus points, the most by a Miner since 2010-11. Williams scored a career-high 34 points during a comeback victory over UTSA on January 15. Williams’s double-double (34 points, 10 rebounds) rallied the Miners from 24 points down to defeat the Roadrunners, 80-77 in overtime. Williams recorded five double-doubles this season. He posted 33 and 10 against East Central, 21 and 10 against North Carolina A&T, 13 and 10 at Florida Atlantic, and 26 and 10 against Middle Tennessee.

The redshirt junior’s efforts helped lead the Miners to a 17-win season and a trip back to the Conference USA Tournament.

Williams is the first Miner since the 2009-10 season to earn a spot on the All-District team. Williams was also named to the All-Conference-USA first team, the first UTEP basketball player since 2015 to be named to the first team. He was also named Conference-USA Player of the Week three times, the most by a Miner since the 2014-15 campaign.

Williams joins North Texas’ Javion Hamlet, UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, LA Tech’s DaQuan Bracey and WKU’s Taveion Hollingsworth on the first team.