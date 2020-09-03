UTEP’s Wadley named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior running back Quardraiz Wadley was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Wednesday.

This particular honor is awarded to the top offensive player in Division 1 football who is either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School, and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college. The award is in its eighth year.

Wadley returns to the field after missing all of last season with a leg injury. He last played during the 2018 season when he started in 10 of the Miners’ 12 games. The Kennedale, Texas, native led the Miners in rushing (627 yards), rushing touchdowns (seven), total touchdowns (eight), rushing attempts (123), and yards per attempt (5.1).

Wadley’s career high in rushing was a 156-yard performance at Army in 2017, while in 2018 he tallied a season-high 111 yards against New Mexico State. Wadley rushed for 99 yards on 15 carries (6.1 avg.) with a couple trips to the end zone against Middle Tennessee, and added 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Miners’ win at Rice. Wadley also rushed for 96 yards at UNLV in 2018.

Wadley has rushed for 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 career games. He has added 106 yards on seven receptions and a score.

The watch list will be narrowed to 16 semifinalists and then up to five finalists. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. A winner will be announced at the end of the 2020 college football season.

A total of 47 student-athletes were announced to the list on Wednesday. Wadley is one of 10 running backs named to the list.