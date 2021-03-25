UTEP’S Vulikic enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP freshman point guard Vuk Vulikic entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday, sources confirmed to KTSM.
The news was first reported on Twitter by Verbal Commits. A native of Serbia, Vulikic played in just 14 games for the Miners, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
The 21-year-old will now look for a place where he can earn more playing time. As of Thursday, he is one of 686 Division 1 men’s basketball players to enter the Portal since the beginning of March.
As of now, Vulikic is the only Miner to enter the Transfer Portal after UTEP went 12-12 in year three under Rodney Terry.
All players in the NCAA were given an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so seniors like Bryson Williams and Eric Vila are able to return to the Miners if they choose to do so.
So far, neither Vila, nor Williams have said whether or not they plan to return to El Paso for their extra year.