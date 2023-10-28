BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – UTEP’s Victor Kibiego claimed a conference championship, while six other Miners earned all-conference honors at the 2023 Conference USA Cross Country Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., at the Riverview Golf Course at Hobson Grove Park hosted by WKU on Saturday morning.



Kibiego is the first Miner to win the men’s individual title since 2015. The sophomore sensation clocked in a personal-best 22:28.3 in the 8k event, earning All-CUSA first team honors for a second consecutive season. Prior to Saturday’s competition, Anthony Rotich was the last to win the cross-country title which also happened in Bowling Green.



Titus Cheruiyot impressed on the course with a second-place showing as the senior clocked in a personal-best 22:42.3 and earning first team honors. Cheruiyot earned the CUSA Outstanding Senior award. Aron Tanui finished 19th with a personal-best 24:15.9, while Juan Olmos placed 21st with a career-best 24:28.8. Tanui and Olmos were named All-CUSA third team following their performances.



The men finished third with 64 points behind winner Middle Tennessee (37) and Liberty (53).



On the women’s side, Ruth Jerubet finished as the top Miner and fourth overall. Jerubet was named All-CUSA first team, clocking in a 21:51.8 in the 6k event. A pair of UTEP freshmen were named All-CUSA third team as Vallary Kiplagat was 16th (22:30.6) and Brenda Jerop finished 21st (22:47.4).



Middle Tennessee’s Purity Sanga won the women’s title with a 21:01.2 and leading the Blue Raiders to the women’s team championship with 52 points. Liberty and NM State scored 61 points at second, while FIU (78) was fourth. UTEP placed fifth (110).



The NCAA Mountain Regionals on Nov. 10 in Lubbock, Texas, while NCAA Championships are Nov. 18 in Charlottesville, Va.