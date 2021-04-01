UTEP’s Verhoeven, Hess enter NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s that time of the year. College basketball players across the country are entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in droves and the UTEP men’s basketball team is no exception.

According to Verbal Commits, junior forward Tydus Verhoeven and sophomore guard Adam Hess have both entered the portal and will look to play out their remaining eligibility elsewhere. UTEP now has four players from their 2020-21 roster who have entered the portal (Vuk Vulikic and Efe Odigie entered the portal within the last week).

UTEP F Tydus Verhoeven (RS JR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/ezlDxpBHJK — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 1, 2021

Verhoeven started in all 24 games for the Miners this past season. He averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and served as UTEP’s primary rim protector on defense. Verhoeven transferred to UTEP from Duquesne and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Hess played just one season for head coach Rodney Terry at UTEP after transferring to the Miners from Salt Lake Community College last summer. He played in seven games this past season and averaged 2.4 points per game.

PORTAL: UTEP G Adam Hess (RS SO) has entered. https://t.co/Tuq0tjijVe — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 1, 2021

The Miners have a commitment from a transfer themselves. According to Jon Rothstein, Keith Fisher III will be transferring to UTEP from Illinois State.