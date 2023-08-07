EL PASO, Texas – UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith was named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List as announced on Monday by the Tallahassee Quarterbacks Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious award.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football’s season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Smith, who started all 12 games as UTEP’s primary target, produced the seventh-best performance by a UTEP receiver, gaining 1,039 yards receiving last year. Smith was only the eighth UTEP receiver in program history to gain 1,000+ yards during a single season. The senior also tallied 71 receptions, the third most in program history, while being only the fourth Miner to haul in 70+ catches during a single campaign. Smith added seven receiving scores, while averaging 14.6 yards per reception.

The speedster was one of three Conference USA receivers to gain over 1,000 yards receiving. In CUSA, Smith ranked third in receiving yards (1,039), fourth in receptions (71) and second in receiving yards per game (86.6). Nationally, he rated 25th in receiving yards and 22nd in yards per game. Smith recorded four 100-yards efforts in 2022. Smith registered the 12th-most receiving yards during a single game in school history, gaining a career-high 183 yards on eight receptions at New Mexico. Smith opened the ’22 season with 127 yards on seven catches with a TD and 14-yard rushing attempt against North Texas. Smith reeled in a career-best 10 receptions for 117 yards and a score against Middle Tennessee. He tied a career high with two touchdowns on four receptions for 107 yards in a win at Charlotte – the program’s first ever win in the Eastern Time Zone. Smith tallied 70 yards on a seven catches along with a 15-yard rush in a victory over Florida Atlantic.

Smith added a 56-yard completion at no. 25 UTSA, while compiling 36 yards rushing on five attempts (7.2 avg.).

Career wise, Smith has a unique opportunity to produce UTEP’s first ever back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He’ll enter the 2023 season with 1,609 receiving yards on 104 receptions with 11 touchdowns, including five-career 100-yard games in 25-career contests. Smith needs 413 yards, 24 receptions and three touchdown receptions to break into the program’s top-10 list in each respective category.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot or inside receiver, wingback, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

The TQC Foundation, Inc., is an independent, charitable organization designated with 501(c)(3) status that was founded in 1994. Past Chairman & Founding Trustee Professor Walter W. Manley II, joined by Founding Trustee L. Thomas Cox, Jr., Founding Trustee Rocky Bevis, and Founding Trustee Bob Teel established the award and the TQC Foundation, Inc., that sponsors it. Many more trustees have contributed to its development as one of the most prominent awards in college football. The TQC Foundation, Inc., joined the idea of a college receiver’s award to the organization’s vision and created the outstanding award and dynamic organization.

The trophy, presented to each winner, is the most beautiful in college football – it has won several national, juried competitions for design excellence and aesthetic brilliance. Likewise, the website and printed banquet program have been cited nationally for excellence in design.

The Miners kick off the new campaign at Jax State on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.