EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP star linebacker Tyrice Knight has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in the leadup to the 2024 NFL Draft, the bowl announced on Monday.

Knight was one of the best linebackers in the country in 2023, finishing fourth nationally in total tackles (140), while leading all of FBS football in solo tackles with 84. He also had 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Florida native starred at UTEP for four seasons from 2020-2023, amassing two 100-tackle seasons and a third with 97. He helped UTEP to the New Mexico Bowl in 2021, too, and was a First Team All-Conference USA selection in 2023.

The opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl is huge for Knight’s NFL Draft hopes. Already thought by some scouts to be a potential fifth round pick, Knight’s game will be on display in front of all 32 NFL teams during the Senior Bowl and the week leading up to it in Mobile, Ala.

If he performs to the best of his abilities, Knight could raise his draft stock considerably. The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on NFL Network.