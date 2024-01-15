EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Conference USA announced that UTEP men’s basketball guard Trey Horton III was the CUSA Freshman of the Week for Jan. 15.

This comes after Horton III came off the bench to tally a career-high 14 points in only 17 minutes of action in a UTEP’s narrow 72-68 setback at FIU last Saturday. He shot 5-6 from the floor, including a perfect 4-4 from three-point range. The four threes set a career high, as did his two steals. Horton also was one of three Miners on the day to finish with a positive +/-, wrapping up the game with a +3.

This is the first time Horton III has been voted as the league’s Freshman of the Week. He’s also the third player on this season’s UTEP squad to earn the honor.

UTEP forward Elijah Jones was named CUSA Freshman of the Week three times in a row to begin the 2023-24 season. On Jan. 8, fellow freshman guard David Terrell Jr. was recognized as the CUSA Freshman of the Week.

The five total honors match the most in the category since UTEP also had five in 2018-19.

UTEP head coach Joe Golding and senior guard Tae Hardy know they have a solid group of freshmen and are glad to see it coming together for them.

“We were excited about them when we recruited them. The hard thing about freshmen is that it takes time, right? It doesn’t happen overnight. There’s a process that goes into it. A lot of freshmen today don’t stick with the process,” UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding said. “Any time that they hit a wall or if there’s any type of adversity, they have a tendency to go somewhere else. But these three [Elijah Jones, David Terrell Jr., Trey Horton III] are very, very talented and obviously have a bright future.”

“Their work, their extra hours in the gym is paying off,” UTEP senior guard Tae Hardy said. “Their confidence is there. I feel like they don’t play like freshmen. I feel like they are always they’re stepping up. I am proud of them.”

UTEP (9-8, 0-2 CUSA) will host Middle Tennessee (6-11, 0-2 CUSA) in conference showdown at the Don Haskins Center on Thursday night.