EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The NCAA transfer portal has hit the UTEP women’s basketball program again in 2022. Guard Destiny Thurman and forward Brenda Fontana have both entered the portal.

KTSM’s Colin Deaver was the first to report the news.

A second UTEP WBB player has hit the portal today. Brenda Fontana has joined Destiny Thurman, after averaging 5 ppg and 4 rebounds in 2021-22. https://t.co/6PFTtGvTui — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 28, 2022

Thurman, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, was UTEP’s leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.0 points per game. Fontana came on late for the Miners and finished the season averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a true freshman.

UTEP finished the 2021-22 season 14-15 (6-12 in C-USA), their first losing season since 2018-19.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.