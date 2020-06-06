UTEP’s Terry to give players day off Nov. 3 to encourage them to vote

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Since the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police that has resulted in protests for justice and equality around the globe, UTEP men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry has been one of the loudest local voices imploring for immediate change. Terry continued that charge on Friday.

The Miners’ leading man took to Twitter, saying that his program would join with others around the nation to give the men’s basketball players the day off on November 3, the day of the 2020 presidential election, to allow them to vote.

We will join with programs across the country to give our Student-Athletes the day off on November 3rd, to encourage & empower them to Vote. — Rodney Terry (@RodneyTerry) June 5, 2020

Terry told the media on a conference call earlier this week how important voting is to him and he told his players that if they want to see change, to let their voices be heard.

“I asked our guys, ‘how many of you have registered to vote?’ said Terry: “It’s one small step, but it was a major sacrifice and people lost their lives for us to have an opportunity to vote. I asked them how many of them were registered to vote and how many were going to vote? A lot of times for your voice to be heard and to make change, you have to be actively involved at the state level, the local level and at the national level.”

With Terry’s announcement, KTSM asked UTEP football coach Dana Dimel if he would have similar plans for his players. The Miners practice in the morning in the fall, so Dimel said there would be time allotted for them to cast their ballots. However, if players felt the need to leave practice to vote November 3, Dimel said it would be allowed.

“That’s what we’re about, democracy, which is doing things the way they’re supposed to be done,” Dimel said. “Make your vote count and be an active citizen in the United States. We definitely will encourage that and want them to have opportunities, and they will have opportunities.”