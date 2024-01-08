DALLAS – David Terrell Jr. played well across the board in a pair of games last week on the way to being named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

It marks the first time of his career that Terrell Jr. has earned the award and fourth occasion this season that UTEP has taken it home. Elijah Jones has been recognized as the CUSA Freshman of the Week three times. The four total honors are by most in the category since UTEP had five in 2018-19.

The Dallas native averaged 7.5 points, on 75 percent shooting, to go along 2.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in a pair of contests. He scored eight points (seven in second half) on 3-5 shooting, including the go-ahead lay-up that gave the Miners the lead for good, in a 74-69 victory against Chicago State on Jan. 7.

The eight points marked his second-most against a DI opponent this season. Terrell Jr. logged a career-high 31 minutes of action, including playing the entire second half for the first time his career. His efforts helped UTEP overcome a four-point deficit (65-61) with four minutes left. Terrell Jr. added a career-high matching three steals (two in second half) and a team-high tying three assists in the game.

He started the week off by scoring seven points at I-10 rival NM State. He was a perfect 3-3 from the floor in the contest, including nailing his first career 3-pointer.

Terrell Jr. and the rest of the Miners will head to the “Sunshine State” to battle FIU in their second straight road game to christen CUSA Play at 4 p.m. MT/6 p.m. ET on Saturday.