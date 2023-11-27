DALLAS, Texas– UTEP’s Aaliyah Stanton garnered Conference USA Freshman of the Week honors after three notable outings against Lamar, TCU, and North Alabama. The 2023-24 Players of the Week are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

“Aaliyah really stepped up in our game vs North Alabama,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “She’s learning each day and brings a great attitude.”

CUSA Freshman of the Week – Aaliyah Stanton

Scored at least five points in all three games this week, including a career-high 13 against North Alabama … played over 20 minutes in each of last two games … grabbed a career-best four rebounds against the Lions … had three assists and only one turnover against UNA … five assists this week … recorded a block against North Alabama … shooting 62.5 percent from three.

The last time a Miner won a weekly conference award was during 2022-23 season when Soleil Montrose received Freshman of the Week on 11/21/22.

2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week

N13 Savannah Wheeler, MTSU

N20 Anastasiia Boldyreva, MTSU

N27 Mya Kone, FIU

2023-24 CUSA Freshmen of the Week

N13 Elisabeth Aegisdottir, Liberty

N20 Caitlin Staley, WKU

N27 Aaliyah Stanton, UTEP

UP NEXT

The Miners face undefeated Colorado State (5-0) at 7 pm MT on Thursday (11/30) in the “915 Game” before heading on the road to take on the Roadrunners of UTSA (4-2) Sunday (12/3) at 11 am MT.