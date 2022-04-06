EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The exodus of UTEP players out of the men’s basketball program continued on Wednesday afternoon.

Souley Boum, the leading scorer in Conference USA in 2021-22 at 19.9 points per game, announced on social media that he was entering his name in the NBA Draft, while also maintaining his collegiate eligibility and entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Boum thanked UTEP fans and the city of El Paso in a social media post. Boum was an integral part of the Miners team under both Rodney Terry and Joe Golding after transferring in from San Francisco in 2018.

In addition to entering the Portal, Souley Boum has also entered his name in the NBA Draft. Keeping his options open. https://t.co/vC3YffOLo8 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 6, 2022

“All the memories UTEP has brought me will be cherished in my hear forever, and I am forever blessed to wear UTEP across my chest,” Boum said in a statement.

A three-year starter for the Miners, Boum was the Miners’ leading scorer in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and his play under Golding great improved this past season. In addition to leading C-USA in scoring, Boum averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shot 37% from three-point range.

He also recorded the second triple-double in UTEP history on March 19 in a win over Western Illinois in the first round of The Basketball Classic (20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists).

A few minutes after Boum entered the Portal, guard Cam Clardy followed suit. A walk-on, Clardy played in just 14 games for UTEP in 2021-22.

Boum’s departure makes him the ninth member of the 2021-22 UTEP roster to leave – so far – since the season ended. Alfred Hollins graduated; Christian Agnew, Clardy, Jorell Saterfield, Bonke Maring and Emmanuel White entered the Transfer Portal; Tydus Verhoeven and Boum entered both the NBA Draft and the Portal, keeping their options open; and Jamal Bieniemy turned pro while hiring an agent, ending his collegiate career.

Sources told KTSM that UTEP expected to lose 9-10 players from the 2021-22 roster and have to replace them. So far, that is playing out. The one to watch now will be guard Keonte Kennedy, who has yet to make an announcement either way. Kennedy missed much of the season with a foot injury, but averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Also hitting UTEP on Wednesday was the departure of assistant coach Butch Pierre. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Pierre is heading to Wichita State to join Isaac Brown’s staff.

Sources: Wichita State's Isaac Brown will hire Butch Pierre as an assistant coach.



Highly experienced assistant who has been a very successful recruiter over his career. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 6, 2022

A well-regarded recruiter, Pierre helped bring multiple players to El Paso in year one under Joe Golding, including Jamari Sibley. The timing of Pierre’s departure could hurt UTEP because as the Miners are in need of bringing in top players, their top recruiter is on his way out.

Time will tell where UTEP goes from here, but expect there to be more changes before the end of the week.