DENTON, Texas – UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet was crowned champion, Victor Kibiego captured silver, and the men’s squad produced four All-Conference USA performers with a second-place finish at the 2022 Conference USA Cross Country Championships TWU’s Pioneer Soccer Park on Saturday morning in Denton hosted by North Texas.



“I am proud of both cross country squad’s performances today,” UTEP Head Coach Paul Ereng said. “Each one of the squad members did a great job. I’m overjoyed for Ruth Jerubet who is the 2022 conference champion. Her performance was just awesome for the women’s team.”



The sophomore sensation jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, clocking in 20:42.9 in the women’s 6K event out of 78 competitors. Charlotte’s Sophia Ritter (21:18.03) and Lauren Johnston (21:21.6) placed second and third, respectively.



Jerubet earned her second consecutive All-C-USA first team honors after placing top five last season.



The native of Kapsabet, Kenya, is the first Miner to win the individual title since 2018 (Linda Cheruiyot). Jerubet also joins Cheruiyot (2018), Winny Koech (2016), Risper Kimaiyo (2009, 2010, 2012) and Wilma Van Onna (1990, Western Athletic Conference) as UTEP women’s cross country conference champions.



Kibiego, C-USA’s Athlete of the Week on Sept. 20, finished in second place, clocking in a 24:15.4 in the men’s 8K race. Titus Cheruiyot (24:31.5) placed fifth, Yusuf Mohamud (25:06.0) finished 16th and Rodgers Korir (25:27.4) had a 19th-place finish.



Kibiego and Cheruiyot earned All-C-USA first team honors, while Mohamud and Korir were third team members. For Cheruiyot, it’s his third first team honor, and fourth all-conference honor overall (third team in 2021). Korir earned his fifth all-conference honor as he was a first team honoree from 2018 thru 2021.



“Victor had a great day as well, as is the conference runner up to lead the men’s squad,” Ereng added. “I’m proud of the men’s team which finished in second place. It was a great all-around day for the men’s team that produced four all-conference performers.”



Overall, the men’s team finished in second place with 62 points behind Charlotte (31 points). Last year’s champion Middle Tennessee (69 points) placed third. It was an improvement for UTEP after last year’s fifth place showing.



Joan Kimaiyo (23:09.1, 32nd), Victoria Ovalles (24:19.88, 53rd), Alexa Rangel (25:58.54, 69th), Angie Calderon (26:10.04, 71st), and Valerie Gonzalez (26:46.50, 74th) rounded out the order of finish for the women.



Maxwell Kipkosgei (25:58.7, 25th), Juan Olmos (26:13.6, 28th), and Michael Sims (26:27.7, 31st) rounded out the order of finish for the men.



Overall, Charlotte swept the team events, scoring 31 points on the men’s side and 26 points in the women’s event. Charlotte’s Nickolas Scudder won the men’s title with a time of 23:58.5.



RESULTS: https://results.blacksquirreltiming.com/meets/19033.



UP NEXT…

Fri., Nov. 11 – NCAA Mountain Regionals – Albuquerque, N.M.