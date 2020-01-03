UTEP’s Rodney Terry discharged from hospital, expected to coach next week

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry points towards his bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Hawaii Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball head coach, Rodney Terry was released from a Miami area hospital Friday morning.

According to UTEP senior associate athletic director Nick Popplewell, Terry was admitted into the hospital on Wednesday night due to an “adverse reaction” to medication he was taking. As a result, Terry went into anaphylactic shock.

A UTEP release states Terry is on mend and expected to make a full recovery. He is expected to return to the Miners’ bench for the Southern Miss game next Thursday (January 9) at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP assistant coach, Kenton Paulino will serve as the acting head coach for the Miners at FAU on Saturday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. MT.