UTEP’s Naomi Ramirez wins 2019 New Mexico – West Texas Women’s Amateur

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM (KTSM) – Naomi Ramirez has won the 2019 New Mexico – West Texas Women’s Amateur at Santa Ana golf club just north of Albuquerque, N.M. on the Santa Ana Pueblo. The Ciudad Juarez, Mexico native struggled to a 42 on the opening nine of the final round and after starting the day up six strokes, found herself suddenly two behind.

By the time the leaders hit the fourteenth hole, there were no less than five ladies who could have claimed the region’s top women’s championship crown. That’s when the sophomore-to-be on the UTEP women’s golf team stepped on the gas with three consecutive birdies on 14, 15 and 16 to re-secure her grasp on the win. Ramirez turned in a final round 78 strung together with rounds of 75 and 73 over the first two days to post a four-shot victory at 10-over par.

Albuquerque’s Samantha Surette snuck into the lead midway thru the back nine and proved to be Ramirez’s biggest threat. Despite slipping into runner-up status, the past Sun Country Amateur Golf Association Player of the Year was able to grab the Albuquerque Women’s Golf Championship title as the low finisher from the Albuquerque metro area.

Here is the final top 10 for the event.

Final Top 10 Results

1. Naomi Ramirez, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico 75-73-78—226 +10

2. Samantha Surrette, Albuquerque, N.M. 79-75-76—230 +14

T3. Ashlee Garrett, Albuquerque, N.M. 74-80-77—231 +15

T3. Shannelle Tafoya, Santo Domingo, N.M. 75-81-75—231 +15

T5. Flavia Torres, Kirtland, N.M. 77-77-79—233 +17

T5. Brooke Sturtevant, Albuquerque, N.M. 83-75-75—233 +17

T7. Jennifer Delgadillo, El Paso, Texas 75-80-82—237 +21

T7. Jessica Osden, Los Alamos, N.M. 75-83-79—237 +21

9. Sophia Zamarripa, Albuquerque, N.M. 79-86-75—240 +24

10. Monica Meihack, Sandia Park, N.M. 82-79-81—242 +26