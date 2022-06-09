EUGENE, Ore. (KTSM) – UTEP’ Arianne Morais finished her first season with the Miners with a 22nd-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday night.

Morais finished in 22nd place after tallying a 50.26-meter (164-11) mark on her first throw. It was her second-best attempt of the season as she had battled injuries during the campaign. Unfortunately for Morais, her second and third throws were fouls, so she was not able to improve upon her first toss.

“I’m proud of Arianne, making it all the way to the NCAA’s without a single javelin throwing practice this year,” UTEP Head Coach Mika Laaksonen said. “When she gets healthy, watch out.”

Morais, a sophomore transfer from the University of Florida, punched her ticket to Track Town, USA, for the first time in her collegiate career after a top-10 finish at the West Prelims in Arkansas.

While Morais’ stay in Eugene is over, one more UTEP athlete will compete on Friday night, as will a Texas A&M athlete with El Paso ties.

For the Miners, sprinter Jevaughn Powell will run in the finals of the men’s 400 meters at 8:02 p.m. MT. Powell had the fourth-fastest overall qualifying time on Wednesday, finishing third in his heat in 45.87 seconds.

He will run out of lane three in the finals and is hoping to become the first Miners athlete to win a national championship in the 400M since Bert Cameron did so in 1983.

Meanwhile, former Franklin standout Omajuwa Etiwe will likely run for Texas A&M in the finals of the 4×400 meter relay on Friday night at 9:20 p.m. MT. Etiwe anchored the Aggies’ relay team in the semifinals on Wednesday as they won their heat and Etiwe ran his fastest split ever of 45.64.

The 2019 Texas 6A state champion in the 400 meters, Etiwe was a member of the Aggies’ 4×400 team that won the indoor national championship in March. He’s looking to add to his collection of national titles on Friday night. All of Friday’s NCAA Championship events will air on ESPN2.