UTEP’s Michelle Pruitt enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP women’s basketball senior forward Michelle Pruitt has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source confirmed to KTSM on Tuesday.

Busy day for UTEP basketball gets busier: Miner women's basketball player Michelle Pruitt is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. UTEP's second-leading scorer (9.3 ppg) and leading rebounder (6.7 rpg) in 2020-21 will have 1 year left to play. 5th player in the portal since season ended. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 6, 2021

Pruitt is the fifth Miner to enter the portal since the end of the season last month, joining Isis Lopes, Tia Bradshaw, Arina Khlopkova, and Sabine Lipe. Ariana Taylor and Tatyana Modawar were midseason transfers at UTEP, making it seven players from the initial 2020-21 roster to transfer away from the program. As it stands, just seven players are listed on head coach Kevin Baker’s 2021-22 roster.

Pruitt averaged 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, helping the Miners to a Conference USA Tournament win over Florida Atlantic last season. UTEP’s 17 wins in 2020-21 were the most since the 2017-18 campaign under Baker.

With the NCAA granting student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pruitt will look to play an additional year of college basketball somewhere else.