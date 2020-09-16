UTEP’s McKee out for remainder of season with torn ACL

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – As if the embarrassment of a 56-point loss last Saturday to Texas wasn’t enough, UTEP added injury to that insult on Tuesday morning.

Dana Dimel announced that starting fullback Forest Mckee is out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee against the Longhorns.

It happened on a play early in the third quarter, when McKee’s right leg was rolled up on by a Texas defensive lineman. It’s the second time the Las Cruces native has torn his ACL; he tore the ligament in his left knee two years ago.

Really heartfelt words from UTEP head coach Dana Dimel on fullback @TheeForestMckee, who will unfortunately miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/e0xR9Kb9pO — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 15, 2020

Despite being out for the year, McKee is still an important part of the Miners’ team.

“He’s out at practice and all of a sudden, I hear him yelling out a certain way for our offensive line to line up. The kid never changes,” Dimel said. “He’s out there two days later, not pouting or feeling sorry for himself, but coaching the guys from the background. It’s pretty cool stuff how much he cares about being a competitive person and how much he cares about his team. He’s a wonderful guy.”

The good news for McKee: the NCAA provided all athletes a blanket eligibility waiver for the 2020 season, meaning he can come back and play next year if he so chooses.

UTEP will be without the senior fullback on Saturday at the Sun Bowl when the host Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. The Miners are looking to start the season 2-1 for the first time since 2011.