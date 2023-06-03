EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marissa Simpson is one of five UTEP athletes that will compete at the NCAA Track and Field Championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

The product out of Kellits, Jamaica is set to compete in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Simpson is coming off a great performance at the NCAA West Regionals in Sacramento, California. Simpson clocked in a time of 12.94 and finished third place in Heat 2 last Saturday at Regionals. Simpson automatically qualified for the NCAA National Championships.

This will be her first National Championships appearance and she is ecstatic about the opportunity to compete alongside some of the best of the best in the entire country.

“I am so excited to just go out there and interact with those people,” Simpson said. “I feel completely blessed to be out there and be among some of the most talented individuals. It is a blessing.”

With this being the sophomore’s first National Championship appearance, Simpson is focused on giving her best efforts for a good outing.

“I feel like winning is a lot of things, so my goal is to win,” Simpson said. “Winning can be to finish my race, winning is getting a personal best, making the finals, getting on the podium, winning is just having the experience overall.”

Simpson is set to run in Heat 1 of the 100-meter hurdles on Thursday at 8:32 CT/7:32 MT at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.