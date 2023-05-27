SACRAMENTO, Calif. – UTEP’s Marissa Simpson clocked in a personal-best 12.94 to advance to nationals on the final day at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field West First Round in Sacramento, Calif., hosted by Sacramento State in Hornets Stadium on Saturday evening.
Simpson finished third in heat 2 to automatically qualify for the NCAA National Championships. Her time of 12.94 is ranked no. 2 on the program’s all-time list behind Miner great Tobi Amusan (12.57). Simpson is the first UTEP female 100-meter hurdler to advance to nationals since 2017 when Amusan sprinted her way to a national championship, clocking in a 12.57. Simpson’s previous best was Thursday when she recorded a 13.08.
Simpson was the fifth Miner to punch a ticket to the state capital after Arianne Morais, Roosa Yloenen, Jakub Belik and Victor Kibiego did so on Thursday and Friday.
The women’s 4×400-meter relay team clocked in a season-best 3:37.37, but the squad of Zani Meaders, Loubna Benhadja, Oghenekaro Brume and Niesha Burgher came up short of advancing to Austin.
Heading to the NCAA Division I National Championships in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium on June 7-10 are Jakub Belik (high jump), Victor Kibiego (3000m steeplechase), Arianne Morais (javelin), Marissa Simpson (100m H), and Roosa Yloenen (javelin).
Arianne Morais and Roosa Yloenen are the first pair of UTEP female javelin throwers to advance to nationals since 1996 when Kirsi Hasu and Terhi Palovuori were named All-American with third and fifth place finishes, respectively. Morais is the first UTEP female javelin thrower since Anna Wessman to advance to consecutive national championships (2009 and 2010).
Jakub Belik is the first UTEP male high jumper to reach nationals since 2008 when Mickael Hanany won the national championship.
Victor Kibiego is the first UTEP men’s steeplechase competitor to advance to nationals since 2015 when Anthony Rotich ran his way to a third consecutive national title.
Marissa Simpson is the first UTEP female 100-meter hurdler to advance to nationals since 2017 when Tobi Amusan won a national championship.
REMAINING 2023 UTEP OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
June 7-10 NCAA OTF Championships Austin, Texas