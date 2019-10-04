UTEP’s Locksley reflects on offseason arrest

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Nearly four months after his June arrest on four charges, UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley reflected on his rough summer on Thursday.

The Miners senior was arrested on June 8 on four counts: DWI, Possession of Marijuana (less than two ounces), making a terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Locksley’s case is still pending, according to county court records.

After his arrest, Locksley was suspended by head coach Dana Dimel until August 2, when he was reinstated with a list of expectations and stipulations for getting back on the field. Dimel has praised Locksley since then, as he’s done what was asked of him to get back on the field. The signal caller has played in the Miners last three games.

Thursday, Locksley looked back on what happened that June night and how he’s learned from the entire experience.

“Just understanding your position and understanding how much value one holds,” Locksley said. “To even be in that situation like that, I was wrong. Right, wrong, or indifferent of the actual matters that transpired, to even be in a scene like that when you have this stuff ahead of you, it was selfish. It definitely made me look in the mirror as a leader and understand that there’s things other people can do that I can’t.”

Locksley has moved back up the depth chart since his reinstatement and has split time with fellow senior Brandon Jones at quarterback. On the season, Locksley is completing 46.4 percent of his passes for 152 yard and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 152 yards and two scores.

UTEP (1-3, 0-1 Conference USA) will host UTSA (1-3, 0-1 C-USA) for a C-USA tilt Saturday at 6 p.m. at Sun Bowl Stadium.