UTEP’s Lipe, Bradshaw enter NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The NCAA Transfer Portal can giveth and taketh away. It was the latter for the Kevin Baker and the UTEP women’s basketball program on Tuesday.
Junior forward Sabine Lipe and senior guard Tia Bradshaw have both entered the portal, sources confirm to KTSM 9 Sports.
Lipe, who made her own announcement on Twitter, played in 24 games for the Miners this past season and averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. A native of Latvia, Lipe will have two year of eligibility remaining.
Bradshaw became the primary backup at point guard to Katia Gallegos and averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. She will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Both Lipe and Bradshaw join Arina Khlopkova in the portal, who announced her plans to leave the program earlier this month.