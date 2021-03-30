UTEP’s Lipe, Bradshaw enter NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The NCAA Transfer Portal can giveth and taketh away. It was the latter for the Kevin Baker and the UTEP women’s basketball program on Tuesday.

Junior forward Sabine Lipe and senior guard Tia Bradshaw have both entered the portal, sources confirm to KTSM 9 Sports.

UTEP WBB point guard Tia Bradshaw is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. She’s the second Miners player to enter today, joining Sabine Lipe. Bradshaw was UTEP’s primary backup PG behind Katia Gallegos and will have 1 year left to play. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 30, 2021

Lipe, who made her own announcement on Twitter, played in 24 games for the Miners this past season and averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. A native of Latvia, Lipe will have two year of eligibility remaining.

A new chapter is being written… pic.twitter.com/Vi126m7DU0 — Sabīne Lipe (@LipeSabine) March 30, 2021

Bradshaw became the primary backup at point guard to Katia Gallegos and averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. She will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Both Lipe and Bradshaw join Arina Khlopkova in the portal, who announced her plans to leave the program earlier this month.